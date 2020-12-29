



The football club has recently released it’s 2020/21 range of clothing to the general public.

Items on offer include team shirts along with tracksuits, t-shirts, polo and sweatshirts, all printed with the Torrevieja C.F logo’s and emblems.

The clothing is manufactured by the brand JOMA Total Sport and are available in all sizes.

Members and supporters of Torrevieja C.F. have a special discount when purchasing any of the products which are available in the sports shop ‘Sport Torrevieja’ in Plaza. Isabel II