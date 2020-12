By Andrew Atkinson

The Police Local Los Montesinos are to get a virtual reality headset to bring the force up to date with the latest technology.

The oculus job3, framed in the Smart City project, is financed with European funds.

“With this helmet a trained aofficer will be in charge, exclusively, of controlling, in real time, the 25 road cameras in our municipality, instantly detecting the infractions and crimes committed. The future has arrived,” said a police spokesperson.