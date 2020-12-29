New employee for San Fulgencio Council





A grant of 15,207.24 euros from the EMPUJU employment program, co-financed by the European Social Fund, for the hiring of young people under 30 years of age, has allowed the council to take on one new employee on a 12 month contract.

The worker will carry out maintenance tasks in the municipality of San Fulgencio, “in which he will be in charge of cleaning and maintaining different areas of the municipality in support of the municipal brigade”.

The Councillor for Employment welcomed the worker saying that “it is our job as the City Council to encourage the hiring of the young people in San Fulgencio through multiple initiatives, among which the introduction of this type of programs stands out.”