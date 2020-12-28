Yearlings formerly in Blue Spinnaker’s care ‘doing well’





By Andrew Atkinson

Following the sad death of veteran retired racehorse Blue Spinnaker trainer Mick Easterby has reported an update on the yearlings that were in his care.

“They are doing well and will hopefully all make a full recovery,” said octogenarian Easterby, 89.

Blue Spinnaker was spooked after rustlers entered Easterby’s Yorkshire based stables, that lead to the horse bending an iron gate in a field, sustaining terrible injury and was later put down.

“We have tried Nayessence as a nanny – but the fillies decided he wasn’t for them – and made him stand in the corner and he has been returned to the field,” said Easterby.

“The fillies are still nervous and we have noticed they are startled, if they hear a dog bark, which is perhaps their way of telling us what happened,” said Easterby.

