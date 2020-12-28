



Are you curious about the best football managers who can lead many successful football teams and football players in the world? Let’s read through our article and say out loud your favorite ones!

We often talk about the best football players or football teams all over the world. However, have you ever thought that besides their natural talents, their trainers also play an important part in leading them into such success like nowadays?

A manager’s ability can make tactical changes and intelligent substitutions during the matches. In this article, we will introduce you to 3 greatest football managers who earn the respect of not only their players but also of many football fans worldwide.

Let's continue to read and find out who they are!

Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti is an Italian professional football manager and former football player who manages Premier League club Everton. Ancelotti is at the top 3 managers winning the UEFA Champions League 3 times and is one of only 2 managers to have led football clubs in 4 finals. His management of Real Madrid and Milan gave him the FIFA Club World Cup twice. Therefore, Ancelotti is considered to be one of the greatest and most successful football managers throughout the time.

Before starting his managerial career, Ancelotti was a cautious, efficient and creative midfielder who gained a reputation for his skill, leadership and composure on the ball as well as the perfect organisational ability. He was highly-talented, combative, hard-working and tenacious. His vision, tactical intelligence, passing range, technical ability as well as accurate and powerful shot from outside the area was outstanding at that time.

In terms of managerial style, Ancelotti preferred to use a rigorous 4-2-2 system at the beginning of his coaching career with Parma. Then, when joining Juventus, he changed into 3-4-1-2 formation so as for Zinedine Zidane making his role behind the forwards. Carlo Ancelotti’s Milan sides often used a main striker, an attacking midfielder and a strong four-man back line.

With Chelsea, he continued with 4-4-2 diamond system with John Obi Mikel or Michael Essien in the defensive role, Deco in a creative role or Micheal Ballack as box to box midfielders.

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mario dos Santos Mourino Félix is a Portuguese professional football manager and former football player who is the head coach and manager of Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

When playing as a midfielder at Portugal’s football pyramid, Mourinho had his uneventful career which made him move to his sphere of management as an interpreter for Sir Bobby Robson at Porto and Sporting CP. He soon became successful at his job as an assistant at Barcelona under Louis van Gaal and Robson.

He also made impressive managerial stints at Uniao de Leiria and Benfica afterwards and in 2002, he became Porto’s official manager. Here, he proved his ability by achieving the UEFA Cup, a Taca de Portugal, the UEFA Champions League, the Primeira Liga twice and the latter being the first European Cup title for Porto since 1987.

In 2004, Mourinho moved to England to join Chelsea where he continued to win 2 League Cups, a FA Cup and 2 Premier League titles in 3 seasons. 4 years later, he led Italian club Inter Milan and won the Serie A title right in his first season. In 2010, he helped the team to Coppa Italia, the UEFA Champions League and a European treble of Serie A.

This made him into top 5 managers to have won the European Cup with 2 football teams. Not long after that, he also earned the first FIFA World Coach of the Year award.

In 2016, Mourinho joined Manchester United and won the FA Community Shield, the League Cup and the UEFA Europa League before being dismissed 2 years later. In 2019, he was appointed at Tottenham Hotspur.

Jose Mourinho has a controversial and charismatic personality along with tactical knowledge. His game management, adaptability to different situations and tactical prowess are something we cannot deny. His teams often play with 3 or more central midfielders since with him, midfield superiority plays such a crucial role in winning a game.

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Norbert Klopp is a German professional football manager and former football player who is the coach of Premier League club Liverpool. He used to be a striker, a physical and hard-working footballer for such a long period of time at Mainz 05 before being moved to defence. When retiring in 2001, he became the manager of the club and secured Bundesliga promotion 3 years later.

In the 2010-2011 season, Klopp helped Borussia Dortmund to the Bundesliga and won Dortmunds first-ever domestic double. In the 2012-2013 UEFA Champions League, his club also reached a runner-up finish.

In 2015, Klopp joined Liverpool and guided the team to successive UEFA Champions League finals with 97 points. In the next season, he won Liverpool’s first FIFA Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and delivered the first Premier League title to Liverpool with 99 score points.

Klopp is an important proponent of “Gegenpressing” in modern football. His fellow professional managers usually praised him as one of the best coaches over the globe. In addition to that, he is also noted for being a great motivator. He was described as a hugely charismatic figure who could inspire footballers with his personality, according to Jonathan Wilson of The Guardian.

In short, managing a football club is not an easy task. It requires both substantial knowledge of the game and a variety of talents. Without good instructions, football players cannot be motivated and disciplined well enough for their matches.

For all these reasons, the aforementioned managers deserve to be among the best ones in the world. We hope that they will always maintain their manners to translate their ability into more remarkable victories in the future of the soccer world.