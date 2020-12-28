



The UEFA Champions League is an annual club-level soccer tournament organized by the European Football Confederation for high-ranked clubs in European national championships.

Besides the English Premier League the UEFA Champions League tournament is very popular with fans around the world. This is also the place to compete for famous football players and clubs. This article we will summarize the list of the teams that have won the European Cup the most times.

Real Madrid – Champion of the European Cup Championships 13 times

Real Madrid is the team that owns the most championship record in C1 Europe. The number of Real Madrid championships in the European Cup Cup is 13 times, including: 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 is the giant of Spain. At the beginning, they had outstanding players in the squad like Alfredo Di Stefano, Francisco Gento or Ferenc Puskas.

Surprisingly, the team won 5 consecutive times from 1956 to 1960. This is a football breaking achievement that not every team can do. This helped Real dominate Europe in the late 60s. After that, this Spanish team continued to conquer the European Cup in 1966 before having to wait 32 years later to be crowned when the tournament was renamed the Champions League (1998).

AC Milan – the team ranked 2nd in terms of the number of championships

Ranked 2nd in the list of the most successful European Cup football championships is AC Milan. Italy’s richest football team with many Champions League matches. The AC Milan team with red and black stripes was crowned the highest 7 times in the European Cup in 1963, 1969, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003 and 2007.

With the most recent victory in 2007, the same team fighting made Europe afraid like Kaka, Gattuso, Pirlo,…. At the peak of his career, in addition to winning the C1 Cup 7 times. AC Milan was runner-up four times losing to Liverpool in 2005 was the most painful defeat. They were crowned for the first time in 1963 after beating Benfica 2-1 in the final. Six years later, they had their second time beating Ajax 4-1 in the final cup match.

“Gray Lobster” Bayern Munich won 6 times

Crowned 5 times in the prestigious arena in front of European clubs FC Bayern Munich historically dominated the tournament for three consecutive years, 1974 to 1976. That was the time when the “bombardier” Gerd Muller had exploded wildly with 18 goals in that time. They had a complete chance to be crowned the 4th time in 1999. However, they regretted losing it in just a few minutes to compensate for Manchester United (losing 2-1).

In 2001, Bayern finally had the full joy of beating Valencia after a tense 11m penalty shootout in the final. However, after that, 12 years later, “Gray Lobster” will win the 5th European Championship when defeating another German team, Borussia Dortmund, in 2013 with a score of 2-1. At Wembley in the final of two German clubs.

Liverpool – a team of fog with 6 championships

Liverpool has championships in the years 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019. Liverpool is the English team with the most successful successes in the Champions League / Champions League with 6 titles. They were also the dominant force in both the fog and Europe in the late 70s and early 80s.

In just 7 years, Liverpool won the four-time old continent with great players like Kenny Dalglish and Graeme Souness. The last time Liverpool was crowned in the continental club’s No. 1 tournament was the 2018/19 season after they defeated fellow Tottenham team in the final.

Barcelona has 5 stars on his chest

Number of championships: 5 (1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015)

Next on this list is Barcelona. They first won the European Cup / Champions League in 1992 after winning Sampdoria under the guidance of legendary Johan Cruyff. FC Barcelona’s Champions League dominance period with tiki-taka style is over. We must still remember how Barca under coach Pep Guardiola dominated the tournament with the most attractive football in the world.

They have won them twice in three consecutive years (2009, 2011), interestingly they were all victories against Manchester United. Barca has won five league titles in the history of the club. The last time the Catalan team took the throne was in 2015, when they beat Juventus in the final with a score of 3-1.

The Ajax Amsterdam team won the C1 championship 4 times

Ajax Amsterdam is the most successful team in the Netherlands with four championships in the C1 tournament. This is the most successful Dutch club in history both in the league and cup arena C1 / Champions League.

In the early 70s, Ajax with total football including Johan Cryuff as the nucleus proved too strong compared to the rest of Europe. They had three consecutive years of winning the C1 Cup in 1971, 1972 and 1973. In 1995, Ajax reached the top of the old continent for the fourth time when they defeated AC Milan 1-0 by Patrick Kluivert’s goal in the 85th minute.

Inter Milan has 3 Champions League titles.

Not as successful as neighbors AC Milan, but Inter Milan is still in the top of the mighty European teams. Inter Milan is a team that has won the European Cup three times. They won 2 consecutive times in 1964 and 1965. The last time Inter took the throne in 2010. It was a very memorable year in the history of the club.

The team led by coach Jose Mourinho that year won a spectacular treble. The green and black striped team defeated Bayern Munich in the final with a score of 2-0. The hero of Inter that day was Diego Milito when he was the shining man scoring both goals.

End of the 2019/20 season with Bayern Munich winning the European Championship for the sixth time. The 2020/21 season has returned with plenty of hope for Europe’s top 32 teams. They will continue to fight for a championship throughout the next season.

