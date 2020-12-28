



By Andrew Atkinson

Torrevieja Church of the Immaculate Conception is set to undergo high tech modifications – with the bell towers linked to a thermometer that will record temperature changes from 7 January.

The Church towers have been illuminated in red during Christmas, but currently being installed is a computerised system that will record all future changes in temperature.

What this will mean is that when the temperature is higher than 30ºC, the bell towers will be illuminated in red; they will light up yellow when it falls below that figure and green when it falls below 20ºC. When the temperature drops below 10ºC they towers will be lit in blue.

The towers will be multi coloured on days when it snows.

The lighting system will be connected to the Mastral Project stations, located in the city centre.