



Mojácar Council, faced with the difficulty of not being able to receive Their Majesties the Magi from the East this Christmas due to health regulations, instead welcomed their delegate, Santa Claus.

Also affected by all the many restrictions, he still however fulfilled this mission by delivering gifts and toys to all the local children in their individual classrooms at the Bartolomé Flores School and in the “Garabatos” Nursery. The event took place on the last day of class, in small groups to avoid crowds and, to ensure social distancing.

Every year, Mojácar Council writes a special letter on behalf of all the town’s youngsters, aged between 4 months and 3 years at the nursery and, those schoolchildren between 3 and 11 years old. This year, Santa had his work cut out for him, helped by his team of elves, with 60 gifts to present at the Nursery and around 400 to the older ones,

These gifts, which has been requested by the Council for a number of years now, are usually delivered to the children at the town’s Centro de Usos Múltiples following an official reception of the Three Wise Men and their entourage from the Mayor of Mójacar, Rosa María Cano, accompanied by her government team.

Before this, there is always a fun street parade, full of elves, TV characters and furry animals who distribute their sacks of sweets along the way. When the excited children arrive at their destination, they are called out one by one by Melchior, Caspar, and Balthasar to receive their municipal gifts from them.

This year, even though the visit and parade could not take place, Santa Claus carried out his task to perfection and, despite the restrictions, there was no lack of excitement, Christmas surprises, or the usual magic that these special days bring to these little ones even in this year’s difficult times.