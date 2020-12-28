



The boys and girls of the Phoenix Car Club were on the road again in November and December with two drives within the Valencia region in keeping with the current restrictions.

In November we ventured to Hurchillo, Molins, Jacarilla and back via Torremendo for lunch in San Marino, Campoverde. The December drive took us much further north to Mutxamel aerodrome and via the fabulous CV 819 to Tibi before returning via the AP7 for lunch at El Cortijo in Formentera where the club calendars were distributed and all the participants received their Christmas gifts.

The next drive is on January 17th and further info is on the website, www.phoenixcarclub.org