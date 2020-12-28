



Orihuela is joining the the Senderos Azules network which is a series of paths and trails that start or end at blue flag beaches, marinas, ports or information centres that have been awarded the blue flag of which the Orihuela Costa can currently boast four.

The purpose is to promote the connection of the network of places with the Blue Flag through trails and leisurely walks that value natural areas of cultural and heritage interest close to such beaches and marinas.

“With the Blue Trail” Paseo de Cabo Roig “we want to publicise it’s biodiversity, making known the varieties of the flora and fauna, geology, heritage and landscape of the natural environment,” said Ángel Noguera, the local Councillor for Infrastructures.

The” Paseo Cabo Roig “r runs for two kilometres along the Oriolano coast, between La Caleta and Cala Capitán and we are currently preparing it to be part of the network,” he said.