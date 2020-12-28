



The Councillor for Sports, Víctor Bernabéu, has said that the XXIII City of Orihuela Half Marathon and the sixth 8K Caja Rural Central fun run, scheduled for the February 14 ”, have been postponed till next year.

“This is the first time that this sporting event has been deferred, but above all the safety of the participants and the public must prevail,” said Bernabéu. He said “it is preferable cancel this year and guarantee an race in 2022, as this event deserves a celebration with maximum runners ”.

Tragamillas Club President, Paco Belmonte, said that “after several months evaluating the situation we have chosen to postpone this edition until 2022, because Orihuela deserves a marathon to be held in the best conditions because it is a great sporting event”.