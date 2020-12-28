



The number of COVID infections after Christmas is down to 1,691 although the number of deaths has increased

Figures provided today by the Ministry of Universal Health show that the Valencian Community has registered 1,691 new cases of coronavirus, taking the number to 17,116 active cases

In the province of Castellón there have been a total of 142 infections, 596 in Alicante and 953 in the province of Valencia, which drops below a thousand for the first time in many weeks.

In addition, there have been 56 new outbreaks in Alcoi, Castellón, Sagunto, Sinarcas, Montserrat, Valencia, Catí, Alicante, Sueca, Alginet, Almassora, Benicarló, Burriana, Almoradí, Vila-real, Agullent, Sabra, Denia, Llíria, Vinaròs , Real de Gandia, Alicante, Benidorm, Altea, Forcall, Chiva, Quart de Poblet, Rima-roja del Turia, La Vila-joiosa, Benissa and Sant Joan d’Alacant.

Situation in hospitals

Since the last update on December 23, 6,214 discharges have been registered of patients with coronavirus.

However, Valencian hospitals currently have 1,725 ​​people admitted, 266 in the ICU. In Castellón there are 154 patients admitted, with 19 in the ICU; 489 in the province of Alicante, 104 of them in There have been 43 deaths from coronavirus since the last update on Wednesday, December 23.

Situation in residences

According to the data updated this Monday, there are positive cases in 99 nursing homes for the elderly: 6 in the province of Castellón, 32 in the province of Alicante and 61 in the province of Valencia; 16 centres of functional diversity: 3 in the province of Castellón, 4 in the province of Alicante and 9 in the province of Valencia; and 6 centres for children: 1 in the province of Castellón, 1 in the province of Alicante and 4 in the province of Valencia.