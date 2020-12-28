



Pilar de la Horadada already has two municipal ambulances to provide emergency cover throughout the municipality, for all 365 days a year.

The Council has now announced the investment of 574,000 euros in a new contract, that will last for for four years, which also allows the addition of a second municipal ambulance, which will provide service for 12 hours in Pinar de Campoverde, where the average age is the highest in the entire municipality.

The service, provided by Ambumar SYA, will use two recently acquired vehicles, one for Pinar de Campoverde and the other that will cover the entire municipality 24 hours a day.

The councillor of Health, Nieves Moreno, explained that they will be used “for the movement of patients by ambulance to the corresponding health centre in case of emergency, as a monitoring service for home help situations and preventive services at sporting, holiday and cultural events’.