



By Andrew Atkinson

The Regional Minister for Territorial Policy, Public Works and Mobility, Arcadi Spain, the Deputy Director General for Mobility, Josep Llin and Head of the Territorial Service for Public Works, Enrique del Río, visited Los Montesinos to overlook the road safety improvement works on the CV-945 highway.

The works accesses to the industrial estate in the PK. 1 + 050.

The Mayor Jose Manuel Butron, along with the members of the government team, expressed to the Councillor and the technical teams different future improvements that remain to be carried out in the Vega Baja town.

Works outlined include extending the cycle lane to Torrevieja and the Vía Verde, lighting, and transportation or the General Plan, among others.

Following the Polígono Industrial roundabout works, scheduled to be completed in January, the Department will begin two new roundabouts on Avenida del Mar.

The construction of pavements in Los Pérez has also been outlined.