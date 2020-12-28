



Sporting Costa Blanca lead 2nd Regional G17

By Andrew Atkinson

Aspe UD A top the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 going into the opening fixture of 2021 with 21 points.

Second place CF Rafal have 18 points having defeated CF Orihuela, prior to the festive break, with CF Benijofar sitting third on 16 points despite losing 3-1 at CD Cox.

Atletico de Catral CF are in fourth place on 14 points ahead of CD Montesinos on goal difference.

In the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 17 Sporting Costa Blanca top the table on 21 points on goal difference to CF Atletico Algorfa after a 2-1 win against them ahead of the break.

Bigastro CF sit in third spot on 16 points, after defending Formentera 3-1.

Guardamar Soccer CD A are in fourth place on 15 points, with Atletico Benejuzar A fifth on 13 points, ahead of sixth place Torrevieja CF on goal difference.