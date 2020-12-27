



‘The clock is no longer ticking,’ as the European Union and the United Kingdom reached an agreement on Thursday in Brussels on the conditions of their future relationship so as to avoid a Hard Brexit on December 31. The main points covered in the agreement can be found on page 2.

A momentous day for the EU also on Sunday as member states all started their program of vaccinations against Covid 19. Unfortunately it don’t happen simultaneously as planned on Sunday morning with Germany, Hungary and Slovakia all breaking ranks a day earlier.