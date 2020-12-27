



Araceli Rosario Hidalgo became the first person to receive the Pfizer vaccine in Spain when she was inoculated on Sunday morning.

She was vaccinated in the Los Olmos residence for the elderly in Guadalajara. She was quickly followed by Mónica Tapias, a native of Guadalajara and a nursing assistant at the same home.

It was absolutely fine,” said Araceli after receiving the injection while Mónica Tapias told onlookers “It is with great pride that I am the first nurse to be vaccinated,” added that she felt that everyone should be vaccinated.

The start of the first phase of the program got underway early on Sunday morning, at 9:00 a.m., it is now expected to continue until March, during which time 2,295,638 people will be immunized.

In the Province of Alicante 775 doses will be administered on Sunday to residents and health personnel throughout the day in care homes in Alicante, Sant Vicent del Raspeig, Torrent, Rafelbunyol, Benissanó, Almassora and Burriana

The first vaccines arrived in the Valencian Community at 9.53 am, when they were immediately distributed the seven residences escorted by the Civil Guard and the National Police.