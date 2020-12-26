



The 61 year old man had been on the run from the UK after allegedly abusing minors in his care for years

National Police Officers have arrested a 61-year-old British man, following the issue of a European Detention and Surrender Order, for being on the run from the UK for crimes of sexual exploitation of children and child pornography.

At the beginning of December, the International Division of the National Police received a report of a man who was on the run from the UK authorities for crimes of sexual exploitation of children and child pornography, events that occurred between 1999 and 2002 when his victims were 9 and 11 years of age, and in his care.

The Police opened investigations to confirm his whereabouts on learning that one of the reported locations placed him in the town of Rojales.

Central agencies contacted the Alicante Provincial Police Station to coordinate the search with agents of the Organized Crime Group that would allow the identification and confirmed whereabouts.

The man had several previous convictions for acts of sexual violence, having been convicted in 1990 of three crimes of sexual assault against a child under 14 years of age and in 1995 of two crimes of sexual assault against a male under the age of 14. The Crown Court in Swansea handed down a prison sentence of 16 years.

Agents they were able to locate the man in the town of Rojales. After confirming his identity the fugitive was arrested in the vicinity of his home.

He is now being held at the disposal of the Central Court Number Four of Instruction of the National Court.