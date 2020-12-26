BOXING DAY KO AS MONTE CRISTO WINS AT 25-1





Bookies on the ropes as Monte Cristo (25-1), Jacamar (11-1), Canelo (9-2) and Nearly Perfect (15-8) land fromthehorsesmouth.info 4,933-1 accumulator

By Andrew Atkinson

Monte Cristo (25-1), Jacamar (11-1), Canelo (9-2) and Nearly Perfect (15-8) landed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 4,933-1 accumulator – putting the bookies on the ropes on Boxing Day!

A Yankee bet (11 bets) returned £8,793. A Lucky 15 (15 bets) returned £8,839.

The Boxing Day Bonanza winning tips came after the bookies left punters punch-drunk – following shock wins in the opening day’s racing with Ballycallan Flame 125-1 (Wetherby 11.50) and Awkwatina 100-1 (Limerick 12.15) returning to the winning enclosure.

Alan King trained Canelo won the Grade 3 William Hill Handicap Chase over 3m, under jockey Thomas Bellamy at Wetherby.

Nearly Perfect trained by Nick King, based at Upper Herdswick Farm, Swindon, landed the Memorial Cup Handicap Chase over 3m 1f at Wincanton, under jockey Mr J. Andrews.

Jacamar, noted by fromthehorsesmouth.info as running in Class 1 company, backed from 12-1, trained by Milton Harris, landed the Class 2 Pertempts Network Handicap Hurdle over 2m 5f, ridden by Michael Bastiman.

Monte Cristo, trained by Nicky Henderson and ridden by Daryl Jacob, landed the 15 runners Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle over 2m 5f, gaining a 7 lengths win over Ecco (6-1), with Riggs (7-1), third.

Naizagai (11-2), Wetherby 3.13; and Lord Halifax (7-2), Wolverhampton 2.55, fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way selections were both placed.

Silver Streak (13-2) landed a shock victory in the Ladbrokes Grade 1 Christmas Hurdle under Adam Wedge at Kempton Park, with 1-5 favourite Epatante a disappointing second.

*Trainer Gordon Elliott is in self-isolation having tested positive for Covid-19.

“As part of the recommended return from travel Day 5 test, I have tested positive for the coronavirus. It’s come as a big surprise as I’ve been asymptomatic, and I will now continue to self-isolate for a further ten days.

“Since the test result has come back, we have had all the staff here at Cullentra tested, and thankfully all tests have come back negative,” said Elliott In a statement to RTE.

The post BOXING DAY KO AS MONTE CRISTO WINS AT 25-1 appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.