



The 10-week ban imposed by the English FA on Kieran Trippier was effective from the moment it was announced, last Wednesday, and as such there would seem to be few options for Atletico Madrid, especially when it comes to overturning the punishment, even though the gambling offence for which the right-back was found guilty occurred prior to his transfer the Spanish capital in the summer of 2019.

Although the ban is issued by the English FA, it is applied to Trippier across the world. With this in mind, Atletico Madrid are now communicating with FIFA to obtain as much information as possible.

They’re making it clear that they had nothing to do with the issue, despite which they’re the main victim of the ban.

They say that it is not a doping case or a betting case involving thrown matches, which would affect others clubs.

However, it’s very unlikely that FIFA will overturn this as it rarely happens in these types of cases.

The next step, then, for Los Rojiblancos would be to lodge an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, asking for the ban to be suspended while a case is heard. But yet again, FIFA are unlikely to intervene.

The Spanish federation (RFEF) can’t do much either, other than criticise the ban. They’re only an intermediary in all of this and they have no power to overturn it.

There is particular anger over the timing of the ban, which comes a season and a half after the player’s move to the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

Curiously, the 10 weeks of the ban do not coincide with any England matches, so the Three Lions won’t lose their right-back for any games, whereas Atletico Madrid will be missing him for several.