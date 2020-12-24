Lord Of The Lodge eyes Betway Conditions Stakes success at Wolverhampton





Jacamar tilt at Wincanton Pertempts Network Handicap Hurdle

By Andrew Atkinson

Trainer Karl Burke, based at Spigot Lodge, Middleham, saddles Lord Of The Lodge (4.05) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Betway Class 2 Conditions Stakes over 6 furlongs at Wolverhampton on Boxing Day.

Ridden by Harrison Shaw, Lord Of The Lodge ran in Class 1 company in the July Cup at Newmarket and featured in C1 races at York, Newbury and Royal Ascot in 2019.

“I’d like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas,” said Harrison ahead of the Boxing Day meeting.

At Wincanton Milton Harris saddles Jacamar (2.45) in the Pertempts Network Handicap Hurdle C2 over 2m 5f selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Jacamar, priced at 10-1, ridden by Michael Bastiman won in Class 2 company over 2m 4f at Aintree in October and ran fourth at Newbury in a C2 over 2m 4f in November; having raced in Class 1 company at Ascot, Market Rasen and Cheltenham in 2019.

WINCANTON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.25 Rose Of Arcadia. 12.59 Pink Legend. 1.34 Nearly Perfect. 2.10 Bourbali (ew). 2.45 Jacamar ew. 3.19 Un Prophete ew. 3.50 Kandoo Kid.

WOLVERHAMPTON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.45 Kingson (ew). 2.20 Kryptos ew. 2.55 Lord Halifax ew. 3.30 Tranchee. 4.05 Lord Of The Lodge ew. 4.35 Mystify Me. 5.05 Final Voyage.

