



By Andrew Atkinson

Paul Nicholls trained Clan Des Obeaux (3.00) ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the Ladbrokes King George V1 Grade 1 Chase over 3m at Kempton Park on Boxing Day.

Harry Fry trained If The Cap Fits (1.50) ridden by Daryl Jacob is tipped each-way in the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Grade 1 Novices Chase.

Eight-year-old If The Cap Fits is a Grade 1 winning hurdler, and was noted when finishing second at Sandown Park last time out.

Ballyandy (2.25) is worthy of each-way support at 10-1 in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle over 2m, with 1-3 favourite Epatante going to post.

KEMPTON PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.40 Flic Ou Voyou. 1.15 Mr One More. 1.50 If The Cap Fits (ew) 8-1. 2.25 Ballyandy (ew) 10-1. 3.00 Clan Des Obeaux. 3.35 Monte Cristo (ew) 14-1.

WETHERBY fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 11.50 Tequila Blaze. 12.20 Kings Cave ew. 12.53 Busy Street ew. 1.28 Time To Get Up ew. 2.05 Canelo ew. 2.40 Kilbrook ew. 3.13 Naizagai ew.

The post Clan Des Obeaux to KO bookies in Ladbrokes King George V1 Grade 1 Chase at Kempton appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.