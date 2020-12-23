



The Mexican fleabane is a species of daisy-like flowering plant that grows well in fertile, well-drained soil, that does not dry out in summer.

Plant in full sun, aided by some mid-day shade. Growing to 0.5m high with a 1m spread with a mass of flowers, ranging from white, pink to purple.

Flowering at the beginning of spring, right through to autumn, it is ideal for wall or paving crevices, self-seeding, bringing beautiful colour.

Dead-head to encourage endless flowers, cutting back to ground level in the autumn.