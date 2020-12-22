



The Irish Rover bar started collecting for the Orihuela orphanage in mid November during which time 60 selection boxes and 54 shoe boxes with presents were donated, ten of which came from the Bar Spud Murphy.

Many people made up 1 box but tere were quite a number who donated two.

Others put 15 euros into a charity box which will go to the Orphanage at Easter

A big thank you to Viv and Alan of The Irish Rover and their customers who have all succeeded, yet again, to put a smile on the childrens’ faces at the Orihuela orphanage.