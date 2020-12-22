MOJÁCAR COUNCIL ORGANIZES MORE CULTURAL ACTIVITIES FOR THE TOWN’S SCHOOLS





Mojácar Council’s Culture Department is continuing with its plan to support culture and bring related events to the town’s youngsters, with the organization of two more cultural activities at the Rey Alabez Institute and the Bartolomé Flores School.

The Rey Alabez Secondary pupils were given a dance workshop, created by the company Danza Mobile, in collaboration with the Junta de Andalucía. Danza Mobile was set up in 2001, quickly becoming a benchmark in the contemporary dance world, both on the national and international stage. Importantly made up from dancers with Down’s syndrome, with more than 60 professionals from the world of performing arts, the company offers continuous training to performers at their Creation Centre.

As a result of their work since it began, Danza Mobile has received recognition from UNESCO, along with the Premio Andaluz for their good practices in working with those with disabilities, amongst many other awards.

The younger pupils at Bartolomé Flores School were treated to a morning of theatre with Acuario, also in collaboration with the Junta de Andalucía. Acuario, which was set up in Malaga in 1978, is one of the oldest companies around involved in the children’s theatre sector, bringing this art form direct to them. Their productions range from original titles to adaptations of classic literature from around the world, created and directed by Diego Guzmán.

Mojácar Culture Councillor, Raquel Belmonte, plans to continue programming as many cultural activities as she is able if they fully comply with all the necessary health and safety regulations, which involves restricted capacity, often in outdoors venues and, wearing masks. She added that the Council aims to step up these cultural events for the local pupils as they are an integral part of both their academic and personal education.