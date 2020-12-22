



On Sunday December 20, Campoverde village came together to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Every year, for the last nine years, Campoverde Church in the Community has joined together with Jimmy from the Rusty Nail to help bring the true meaning of Christmas to the people in our village. Despite, or maybe because of, the difficulties of the past year, we were determined that this year our celebration of Jesus’ birth would continue.

Over 60 people gathered on the Terrace of the Rusty Nail and across the road outside the health centre and the other bars for this tremendous event. We sung all our favourite Christmas Carols, heard readings from the Bible that told about the birth of Jesus, and rounded off the evening with mulled wine and mince pies, provided courtesy of Jimmy and Clare.

It all got quite emotional as we remembered our loved ones unable to be with us and when we considered that this may very well be Jimmy and Clare’s last year in Campoverde.

Thanks to everyone who turned up and your amazingly positive attitude of celebration, to Jimmy and Clare and all the staff of the Rusty Nail, to Brian Bennett for letting us use his sound system, and especially to Jesus without whom we would not have this very special time.