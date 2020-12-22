



By Andrew Atkinson

Sanmigueleros cyclist Raul Patino was the guest of honour at Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 football team Racing San Miguel for the fixture against CF Monnegre de Muxtamel.

“It was a pleasure to pay a tribute before the game to local cyclist Raul Patino, European Masters champion,” said a spokesperson from the club.

Patino featured in the new champions of the 2020 Valencian Community in the master categories. The Festes d’Alfarrasí Trophy, organised by the Peña Ciclista Alfarrasí, welcomed 147 cyclists over 72 kilometers on a semi-urban circuit covering nine laps.

The winner was José Francisco Arce (Rinya-Flower Farm), who was proclaimed champion in master 30. On the podium he was accompanied by master 30 Pedro José López (ULB Sports – Uniformes Murcia) and master 40 Raúl Patiño (Construcciones Encacon).

Veteran Patino, who belongs to the Enacon SLU, was proclaimed champion in his category.

The third master 30 was Sergio Núñez (GSport – Alma Wagen); in master 40 they accompanied Patiño, Salvador Fortea (Mortesbikes – Monsala) –silver- and Fernando Gimeno (Juan Giner – Oftalvist) – bronce – on the podium.