CHRISTMAS TIME WITH MONTGO





This week saw four teams competing in a Texas Scramble sponsored by Mick Farmer. Although quite warm and sunny several members joined in the spirit and came looking to win the best dressed Christmas prize. Lots of Christmas jumpers, elves ears and sparkly bits. With a very festive and jewelled hat, this prize went to Glenys Cuming. The first scramble prize with a score of 59.4 went to Mick Farmer, Alan Lowans and guests Howard Bridges and John Day (good to see John playing with the Montgo again). Second with 63.5 were Geoff Willcock, Neil Cuming, Pete Turner and Caz Welch. Our other guest was Jorgen Mortensen. Montgo’s next game is on January 8th, a stableford sponsored by Ilona Mathieu. Best wishes for a merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year to all our members and hope to see you all back golfing again soon.