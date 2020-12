Atletico de Catral CF Cadet category have achieved noteable victories in 2020 after the hard work they have been doing week-after-week.

Recent results include a clean sweep, with wins against Torrevieja CF 0 – 4 Cadet A; Racing Playas 0 – 1 Cadet B and Cadet C 4 – 2 Sporting Albatera.

“Congratulations to the entire coaching staff of each one of them, great work they do every day,” said a spokesperson from the club.