



About the book

This is a murder mystery based in the province of Almeria, Spain. Meeting two families who move from the UK, we follow how their lives intertwine, ending in tragedy. The reader is taken along a path which inexorably leads to one conclusion, but with a twist in the tale – is it the right conclusion?

The first in a series of murder mysteries, we meet the two crime fighters: Morgan, an ex-CID detective retired in Spain, and his friend Morales, an inspector in the Spanish police force.

About the Author

The author, Christine Smith, retired and moved to Spain in 2009. Having written the story of her move from the UK to Spain and then resurrecting a children’s book her father had written, Christine turned towards fiction. A Woman Scorned is the first book in which we meet Morgan and Morales, the two characters who will appear in future books of the series.

A Woman Scorned by Christine Smith is published by Austin Macauley Publishers and is available on Austinmacauley.com and Amazon and all good bookshops

Paperback ISBN 9781528907583 RRP: £8.99

Ebook ISBN 9781528958653 RRP: £3.50