



Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 Racing San Miguel gave supporters an early Christmas present with a 2-0 home win in front of 150 fans in Saturday’s home fixture against CF Monnegre de Muxtamel.

Dominant Racing started the game with a clear chance from Dani O’Rourke, after Sergio’s assist. It was O’Rourke who gave RSM the lead, when heading home.

Gabri netted Racing’s second to seal victory and three points.

“We thank our audience for their exemplary behaviour during the game, complying with all the established security measures.

“And to the Civil Protection of San Miguel for their support, which made it possible to host 150 fans.

“After a week of hard work with the City Council of San Miguel de Salinas (Alicante) and Deportes – San Miguel de Salinas to guarantee adequate sanitary conditions, it was agreed to increase the maximum capacity to 150 fans for the match against Monnegre Mutxamel,” said a club spokesperson.

All masked supporters had to occupy a place in the stands, defined by a white point on the step, with safety distance undertaken, regardless of whether or not attendees live together.

Meanwhile CF Rafal went joint-top in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 following a 2-1 derby clash win against CF Popular Orihuela, who slipped to seventh place.

In what was Rafal’s fifth consecutive win, the victory over CFP Orihuela Deportiva continues to see them climb the league table on 18 points alongside Aspe UD ‘A’, going into the festive break.

Bottom club UD Aspense ‘A’ gained a valuable point against eighth place Sporting Dolores CF ‘A’ in a 1-1 draw.

Torrevieja CF went fifth on Saturday in the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 17 following an emphatic 5-0 victory over FB Redován C ‘B’, who drop down to seventh place.

CF Promescs de Rojales ‘A’ remain bottom after suffering a 3-0 home defeat against CF Inter Santa Pola, who move up to tenth place.