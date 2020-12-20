



Ruth Carr saddles Trevie Fountain to victory in Christmas stocking filler £376,693 fromthehorsesmouth.info Goliath bet!

By Andrew Atkinson

Trainer Ruth Carr saddled Trevie Fountain (11-4) to victory at Wolverhampton on Saturday night – to complete a Christmas stocking filler £376,693 fromthehorsesmouth.info Goliath bet!

Trevie Fountain beat Luna Wish 2 1/4 lengths in the Bombardier Handicap over 7 furlongs at the Midlands venue, to complete a fromthehorsesmouth.info double following The Mackem Torpedo (2-1) landing the Betway Handicap over 6f under Ben Robinson, when getting a head photo-finish verdict over Fard.

Steal The Scene (6-1) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info ran second. Makeen (4-1) finished third and each-way selection Maxine (7-1) ran third. Murwari (5.30) Wolverhampton was a non-runner.

The bumper Christmas stocking filler bonanza fromthehorsesmouth.info Goliath bet winners are: Morning Spirit (9-2), Shimmering Dawn (13-8), She’sasupermack (5-2), Albert’s Back (9-1), Paisley Park (9-4), Abel Tasman (2-1), The Mackem Torpedo (2-1) and Trevie Fountain (11-4).

The post HO-HO-HO! appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.