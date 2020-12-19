



The young woman was working as a night receptionist when she was beaten to death. Police have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Marta Vento, a young Spanish woman, was beaten to death while working in a hotel in the English seaside town of Bournemouth, according to police sources.

The woman is a 27-year-old from Valencia who worked as a receptionist at a hotel belonging to the ‘Travelodge’ chain in the coastal town. The victim was found dead early on Wednesday morning in the lobby of the building, where she worked the night reception shift.

An inquest into Miss Vento’s death was opened on December 16 at Bournemouth Town Hall by senior coroner for Dorset Rachael Griffin.

The Police have arrested a 32-year-old man as a suspect in her death’. He will be detained for a month under the provisions of the special custody law that applies to suspects who are allegedly mentally ill.

The autopsy has confirmed that the corpse of the young woman has “multiple injuries to the head with a blunt object,” as confirmed by the head of the local forensic office, Ian Parry.