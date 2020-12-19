



On a beautiful Saturday afternoon, the last before Christmas, the RBL Concert Band continued with their busy Schedule at an Open Air Concert in the main town square in Pilar de la Horadada.

They were welcomed to the town by the Councillor for Foreign Residents, María Belén Sánchez, who introduced them to an audience of 200 or so people made up of all nationalities.

The band played a selection of Christmas carols and songs for the best part of an hour which ended with generous applause from the very supportive crowd.

Councillor Sanchez said she was delighted that they had proved to be so popular with the Horadada townsfolk, confirming their availability with the Director of Music, David Last, for next year and promising much more support by way of printed song sheets, pa and event publicity.