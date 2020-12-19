



Family with children in Rojales to spend Christmas – around a Christmas tree for the first time

By Andrew Atkinson

A family with children in Rojales are to spend Christmas – around a Christmas tree for the first time – thanks to the kindness of a plethora of well wishers during the festive period.

“I gave a Christmas tree and decorations to a Spanish family who live in Rojales – they cannot afford one – her children have never had one,” said kind hearted Laura Mills.

Oldham born Laura, who lives in Rojales, who has befriended the mother said: “She has hardly anything in her house. The family requires furniture, bedding, towels and clothes for her and the family.

“They also need a kettle, toaster, bedside cabinets, lamps, etc., basically anything for the home.

“They have one towel and one set of bedding on the bed – what they do have needs throwing away – they’re in such bad condition.”

Following the family’s plight being made known people have rallied to their cause – to help make it a Happy Christmas.

Amongst the many that have brought Christmas cheer to the family is Caroline Steenstra, from San Luis, Torrevieja, who said: “I’d happily be a donation station and collect items and forward them onto Laura.”

Tina Leonard from Los Montesinos said: “I can help with bedding and towels.”

Natasha Crowland said: “I have a three-year-old boy and the family can have some of his clothes.”

Elsie Jones from La Marina said: “We have some sheets and bedding for a double bed.”

Jane Palomba from Benijofar said: “I have towels and bedding for a King Size bed.”

The Club, Quesada have also come forward with food donations.

Laura added: “Anything and everything will be gratefully received. She is so appreciative of anything given to her.

Isn’t that what Christmas is about?”