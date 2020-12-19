Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Saturday, 19 December, 2020





The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Saturday 19 December 2020

Irish Lotto Results

09 14 16 28 33 38 22

Plus 1 Lotto Results

14 17 26 30 41 44 39

Plus 2 Lotto Results

11 16 24 25 29 34 19

Wednesday 23 December 2020



Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 Match 5 plus Bonus Match 5 Match 4 plus Bonus Match 4 Match 3 plus Bonus Match 3 Match 2 plus Bonus €3 Scratch Card

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 €1,000,000.00 Match 5 plus Bonus €5,000.00 Match 5 €500.00 Match 4 plus Bonus €50.00 Match 4 €20.00 Match 3 plus Bonus €10.00 Match 3 €3.00 Match 2 plus Bonus €2.00

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown