



Pandemic continues to spread through the Valencian Community

In the last 24 hours the community has registered another 2,189 infections and 18 more deaths

There have also been an additional 45 new coronavirus outbreaks

The Ministry of Health said that the Community has registered 2,189 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR or through antigen tests, which takes the total number of positives to 126,256 people.

The figures continue be of some concern, since the region has spent practically the entire week exceeding 2,000 infections a day and breaking a record of numbers infected.

There have also been 18 deaths from coronavirus registered since the last update, so the total number of deaths is now 2,718 people in the Community.

In addition, since the last update, 1,476 patients with coronavirus have been cured so there are now 120,904 people in the Community who have overcome the disease since the pandemic began. There are currently 14,293 active cases, which represents 10.36% of the total positives.

Valencian hospitals currently have 1,154 people on the wards, four less than yesterday, which points to a stabilisation of healthcare pressure. However, the number of patients who are in Intensive Care Units (ICU) increases slightly, from 214 yesterday to 221 today.

In Castellón there are 111 patients admitted, 17 in the ICU; 312 in the province of Alicante, 75 of them in the ICU; and 731 in the province of Valencia, 129 of them in ICU.

There are some positive cases in 95 nursing homes, 18 centres for functional diversity and 4 centres for children in the province of Valencia. In addition, in the last 24 hours, 72 new infections have have been registered (48 among residents and 24 among workers), and three deaths. Currently, 25 residences in the Community are under active health control surveillance.

Health has also notified 45 new outbreaks of Covid-19 , the most numerous in Elche, with 20 infected. Other outbreaks include Vall d’Uixó, Orihuela, Alboraya, Puçol, Bétera, Montaverner, La Salzadella, Valencia, Sagunto, La Vila Joiosa, Sueca, Torrevieja, Altea, Benimodo, Meliana, Gandía, Peñíscola, Paterna, Almenara, Albalat dels Sorells, Sant Vicent del Raspeig and Alcoy.