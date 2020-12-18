How To Start FTB University The Right Way – FTB University Guides Episode 1





Twelfth Consul YT Channel: Twelfth Consul – YouTube

Welcome to my guide of how to start FTB University the right way! Please note this is my personal recommendation and is for entertainment purposes. There are many ways to start it and it is up to you how you do. This is just a bit of inspiration! This is the second episode in my Minecraft Shorts Series and also the second video in my FTB University Shorts! Leave a like and subscribe if you enjoy! This video should act as a good guide on how to start any Minecraft Modpack and modded Minecraft in general! I will be posting more tutorials and how to’s for many Minecraft mod packs and will be making explainer videos for many of the aspects in modded Minecraft! Watch this space! This series will follow my upload structure of at least one lets play episode or live stream every two days, maybe more so hit the bell so you don’t miss out! We will also be doing more videos on other Minecraft Modpacks such as awakening sky of diamonds, awakening, Minecraft basics, modern skyblock and some videos on Apex Legends! Hope you enjoy!