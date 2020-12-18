How To Start FTB University In Under 40 Seconds – Minecraft Shorts





This is a short video on how to start the FTB University mod pack in under 60 seconds, in fact in under 40 seconds! This will teach you the basics, and what to do when you first load up the modpack! #Shorts This is the first video in my Minecraft Shorts Series! This series will follow my upload structure of at least one lets play episode or live stream every two days, maybe more so hit the bell so you don’t miss out! We will also be doing more videos on other Minecraft Modpacks such as awakening sky of diamonds, awakening, Minecraft basics, modern skyblock and some videos on Apex Legends! Hope you enjoy!