



There have been a further 2,109 covid infections in the last 24 hrs although the number of deaths has fallen to just 16.

The Valencian Community has exceeded 2,000 infections for the fourth consecutive day, adding a further 2,109 cases and taking the current total to 13,591 active cases, which represents 10.01% of the total number of positives since the start of the pandemic.

Figures also show that more than a million people have undergone the PCR test in the Valencian Community

In the province of Castellón there have been 211 new infections, 611 in Alicante and 1,287 in Valencia.

In addition, the Ministy of Health has reported 51 new outbreaks in Elche, Valencia, Alicante, Xàtiva, Orihuela, Aielo de Malferit, Callosa d’en Sarrià, Benifaió, La Llosa de Ranes, Llanera de Ranes, La Pobla de Vallbona, Quart de Les Valls, Callosa de Segura, Calp, Requena, Jarafuel, Benicarló, La Vila Joiosa, Alcalá de Xivert, Albatera, Guardamar del Segura, Manises, Utiel, Burriana, Godella, Gandia, Cox and Vallat.

Situation in hospitals

In the Valencian Community, 1,158 people are still receiving treatment on wards with 214 in the ICU.

Of these, 119 are in the province of Castellón, with 17 patients in ICU; 302 in the province of Alicante, 71 of them in the ICU; and 737 in the province of Valencia, 126 of them in ICU.

Deaths are reduced

Good news is that just 16 deaths from coronavirus have been registered since the last update, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,700 people.

Situation in care homes

To date, there are positive cases in 90 nursing homes: 7 in the province of Castellón, 25 in the province of Alicante and 58 in the province of Valencia; 18 centres of functional diversity: 4 in the province of Castellón, 4 in the province of Alicante and 10 in the province of Valencia; and 4 centres for children in the province of Valencia.

In addition, 192 staff and residents have been infected and 7 people have died.