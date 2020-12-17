



By Nancy Klein, choir member and choir publicist

Crescendo International Choir members sang Christmas carols together on Saturday, December 12th at the outdoor patio of Rincon de Miquel, a lovely restaurant and bar in Los Montesinos. Choir members dressed up in holiday costume and sat together in a socially-distanced manner. We wore masks and sang a variety of popular Christmas songs and carols.

Despite operating under the current pandemic restrictions, we still enjoyed ourselves. Near the end of our singing, choir members stopped to say a fond farewell to founding member Mary Priddle. Mary helped start Crescendo Choir back in 2004. She has now decided it is a good time to return to her native England. Mary received a gift and flowers from the choir and said thank you to all the members, with much emotion in her voice.

Twenty six of the members stayed afterwards for a four course meal at Rincon de Miquel. This restaurant has a great menu del dia for 10 euros. It includes fresh-baked bread, a mixed green salad, a choice of delicious starters, choice of tasty main dishes including meat, fish and pasta, choice of lovely desserts, coffee and half a bottle of wine. Such a great value. Never in million years would you get such a deal in the US, where I am from.

Crescendo Choir plans to start singing again outdoors at Miquel’s restaurant starting Saturday the 23rd of January at 10:45. If you are interested in joining us, please see the Crescendo website at http://www.crescendo-choir.com/index.html for details. We are especially seeking men to join us. As long as pandemic restrictions are in place, we will sing outdoors, with masks on and sit in a socially-distanced manner.

So please come join us if you are looking for something to do and like to sing with others. Our choir is made up of sopranos, altos, tenors and basses. We sing a wide variety of songs ranging from musicals to spirituals, from pop to classical, in English, Spanish, Dutch, and Latin. When we give concerts, the money we raise goes to local charities.

Crescendo lives up to its name of International because of the many nationalities in its membership, including English, Dutch, German, Scandinavian and American, with a Spanish Musical Director and Pianist.