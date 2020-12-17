



By Andrew Atkinson

Residents have warned of a Christmas collection scam in Los Montesinos that has allegedly been going on for over a decade.

“I had a man knocking on our gate asking for money for children. He said he came from some organisation in Montesinos – but I think it was a scam,” said Mikael Martinsen.

Following the alert a plethora of people said they too had been asked to make a donation – with the scammer being given euros.

One resident donated €3 but others were alert to the yearly scam: “He came when we moved here in 2007 – it’s a scam,” said Jim Cranley.

“I’ve been told they are not allowed to do this from the Guardia Civil. So I told him to get lost,” said Paul Martin.