



Numbers admitted to the ICUs in Valencian hospitals drop to 222

The Valencian Community has registered a further 2,081 cases of coronavirus, bringing the number of active cases to 12,872.

By provinces, 206 new cases have been registered in Castellón, 524 in Alicante and 1,351 in Valencia.

In addition, Health has notified 61 new outbreaks in Valencia, Xàtiva, Moncada, Novetlé, Torrevieja, Callosa de Segura, Utiel, Sella, Alboraya, L’Alcúdia, Foios, Meliana, Elche, Manises, Benicarló, Genovés, Denia, Benetússer, Canals , Benifaió, Sueca, Burjassot, Oliva, Castalla, Alicante, Canet d’En Berenguer and L’Eliana.

Since the last update, 1,583 patients have recovered from the virus.

In Valencian hospitals there are currently 1,161 people admitted, 222 in the ICU: 119 in the province of Castellón, with 18 patients in the ICU; 306 in the province of Alicante, 75 of them in the ICU; and 736 in the province of Valencia, 129 of them in the ICU.

There have been a further 33 deaths from coronavirus since the last update.