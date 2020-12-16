UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 – draw 2607

The National Lottery
The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

The jackpot for this week’s draw is an estimated £2 million.

The lottery results, winning numbers, and prize breakdown for the latest UK National Lotto draw are available on the days of the draw from around 20:15 (GMT) / 21:15 (CET).

UK National Lotto Results
02
28
30
36
38
43
33

UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

National Lotto Draw No. 2607

Jackpot: £2,000,000
Machine Used:
Ball Set Used:

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6£00£0
Match 5 plus Bonus£00£0
Match 5£1,75036£63,000
Match 4£1402,497£349,580
Match 3£3062,150£1,864,500
Match 2Free Lotto Lucky Dip616,289£1,232,578

