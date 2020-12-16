UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 – draw 2607





The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

The jackpot for this week’s draw is an estimated £2 million.

The lottery results, winning numbers, and prize breakdown for the latest UK National Lotto draw are available on the days of the draw from around 20:15 (GMT) / 21:15 (CET).

UK National Lotto Results

02 28 30 36 38 43 33

UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

National Lotto Draw No. 2607

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 £0 0 £0 Match 5 plus Bonus £0 0 £0 Match 5 £1,750 36 £63,000 Match 4 £140 2,497 £349,580 Match 3 £30 62,150 £1,864,500 Match 2 Free Lotto Lucky Dip 616,289 £1,232,578

£2,000,000