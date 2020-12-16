UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 – draw 2607

The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.
The jackpot for this week’s draw is an estimated £2 million.
The lottery results, winning numbers, and prize breakdown for the latest UK National Lotto draw are available on the days of the draw from around 20:15 (GMT) / 21:15 (CET).
02
28
30
36
38
43
33
UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown
National Lotto Draw No. 2607Jackpot: £2,000,000
Machine Used:
Ball Set Used:
|Category
|Prize per Winner
|Winners
|Prize Fund Total
|Match 6
|£0
|0
|£0
|Match 5 plus Bonus
|£0
|0
|£0
|Match 5
|£1,750
|36
|£63,000
|Match 4
|£140
|2,497
|£349,580
|Match 3
|£30
|62,150
|£1,864,500
|Match 2
|Free Lotto Lucky Dip
|616,289
|£1,232,578