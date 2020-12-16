



Joleon Lescott, the former Manchester City, Everton and Aston Villa central defender, who retired in 2017, will not be signing for Racing de Murcia.

A club statement issued two weeks ago indicated that the club president would be bringing in the former England international for one game only, the Murcia Copa de Rey match against la Liga side Levante.

However it seems as though the Murcian Third Division club has now been stopped from making the signing by the RFEF, the Spanish Football Federation.

As such, Club President, Morris Pagniello has issued an official statement notifying the cancellation of the move and apologising to the fans.

The statement read:

“Racing Murcia communicates to all its fans and followers that in the last moments, and after all the procedures have been carried out by the club to complete the signing, due to the impediments of the RRFE Federation it is impossible for Joleon Lescott to participate in the Copa del Rey match against Levante”.

“The Club regrets informing the media of this extraordinary situation and sends its most heartfelt apologies to its fans.”

“Racing Murcia tried to process Lescott’s file but the deadlines established, based on the pertinent tests for the coronavirus (the player would have to have had a PCR seven days ago) prevented it from being executed in order that Lescott could play against Levante”.