By Andrew Atkinson

The Mayor of Los Montesinos Jose Manuel Butron has thanked the members of the Full Monte Supporters Club committee for raising €600 for charity this Christmas.

“Thank you so much for your collaboration. Merry Christmas and I hope next year is better than this,” said Mayor Butron.

Supporters Club President Eduardo Cagigao met with Mayor Butron to present 60 vouchers worth €600, raised by supporters of Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 CD Montesinos, to be given to the needy of the town by the Social Services Department.

Eddie Cagigao presents Mayor Butron with €600 raised by the Full Monte SC.

