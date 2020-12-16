



By Andrew Atkinson

The Mayor of Los Montesinos Jose Manuel Butron has thanked the members of the Full Monte Supporters Club committee for raising €600 for charity this Christmas.

“Thank you so much for your collaboration. Merry Christmas and I hope next year is better than this,” said Mayor Butron.

Supporters Club President Eduardo Cagigao met with Mayor Butron to present 60 vouchers worth €600, raised by supporters of Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 CD Montesinos, to be given to the needy of the town by the Social Services Department.