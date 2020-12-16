



‘For the very first time the annual Carols in the Square event took place in the Municipal Theatre, Torrevieja on Monday evening the 14th.December.

Because of covid restrictions the audience was limited by ticket only to 350 people.

It really was an evening to remember, ably competed by Keith Nicol. The carol singing was led by Rebecca Holt and Shannon Campbell, accompanied by the Royal British Legion Concert Band under the musical direction of David Last with such festive favourites as Hark the Herald Angels Sing, Good King Wenceslas, White Christmas and Jingle Bells, the audience joined in with great enthusiasm.

The Asila Choir sang three Spanish favourites, Feliz Navidad, Fum Fum Fum and Las Campanas de Belen to great applause.

The popular Sette Voci Septet sang five numbers, including the traditional Silent Night, once more to enthusiastic applause.

The evening was a great success and all involved in organising and putting together this event, under very difficult circumstances are to be congratulated.

More information on the RBL band from: robinsongraham256@googlemail.com