



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Wednesday that he will maintain his plan to ease restrictions against the pandemic at Christmas, despite the increase in infections, and appealed for “personal responsibility” from al members of the public in order to minimise risks.

“It would not be correct to criminalie people who have already made plans and who simply want to spend time with their loved ones,” said the Prime Minister at a press conference in Downing Street.

The British Cabinet has agreed with the three autonomous governments of the United Kingdom – Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – to maintain unchanged the legal restrictions previously agreed for the period between December 23 and 27.

During those days, you will be allowed to travel across the entire country to join in a “Christmas bubble” of people that can include individuals from up to three different households.