



By Andrew Atkinson

Policia de Los Montesinos have released a video of a speeding motorist that ignored yellow warning signs at a new roundabout under construction on the CV-945.

The incident occurred in darkness with the vehicle being turned over by the driver. No details have been made, regards to any injury sustained to the occupant(s).

“When you are at the wheel of a vehicle and you see a yellow caution signage warning of works, slow down.

“On the CCTV screen we can see a vehicle that found a roundabout – that didn’t exist before – which resulted in an accident with a rollover,” said a spokesperson from the Policia de Los Montesinos.