



Record of infections in the Community: Health notifies 2,841 new cases of covid

Cases skyrocket on the same day that Ximo Puig has announced that he will increase restrictions if the situation worsens

Covid infections continue to rise in the Valencian Community. The Conselleria de Sanidad Universal y Salud Pública has notified a further 2,841 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.

There are now 12,395 active cases, which represents 9.42% of the total positives, since the start of the pandemic in March.

The new cases have been registered; 266 in the province of Castellón , 685 in Alicante and 1,890 in the province of Valencia.

In addition, the Ministry headed by Ana Barceló has notified 50 new outbreaks in Benicarló, Orihuela, Algemesí, Rafelbunyol, Valencia, Castellón, Moncofa, Sagunto, Pego, Utiel, Requena, Callosa de Segura, Xàtiva, Cox, Carcaixent, Alcoy, Segorbe, Teulada, Llanera de Ranes, Moncada, Albaida, L’Enova, Gata de Gorgos, Benaguasil, Castalia and Burjassot.

Situation in hospitals

Since the last update, 1,546 discharges to patients with coronavirus have been registered, although 1,181 people are still being treated in Valencian hospitals, 328 in the ICU .

In the province of Castellón there are 119 people on wards, 19 in the ICU; 309 in the province of Alicante, 75 of them in the ICU; and 753 in the province of Valencia, 134 of them in ICU.

There have been 38 deaths

A total of 38 deaths from coronavirus have been registered since the last update, so the currentnumber of deaths is 2,651 people.

Situation in residences

To date, there are positive cases in 94 homes for the elderly: 5 in the province of Castellón, 28 in the province of Alicante and 61 in the province of Valencia; 17 centres of functional diversity: 3 in the province of Castellón, 4 in the province of Alicante and 10 in the province of Valencia; and 5 centres for children in the province of Valencia.

In addition, there are 112 new infections in Valencian care homes, 78 correspond for residents and 34 to staff, and 10 people have died.